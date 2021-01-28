Kate Ferdinand registers son

Kate Ferdinand has registered her son Cree.
The former 'Only Way Is Essex' star had a "good day" on Thursday (28.01.21) as she went to register her son - who she shares with her husband Rio Ferdinand - and was just glad to do her hair and makeup and leave the house for the first time in six weeks.
She wrote: "Today was a good day, I did my hair & makeup for the first time in six weeks ... Tia’s words were ... 'Kate's back' ... I went to register Cree (without him because of Covid rules) ... so It was also the first time in 6 weeks I’ve left the house with no kids or dogs ... I shouted woo-hoo as I left ... Mums I hope you can feel me here, we love our kids so much but wow it was nice to get out and think in peace without hearing ‘Kate, Kate, where’s Kate?’ Or a baby crying! (sic)"
And the 29-year-old star admits she has been jealous of her husband Rio, going out to work every day "suited and booted" whereas she "looks like she's been dragged through a hedge".
Writing on her Instagram page about how she was feeling, she added: "I’ve been jealous of Rio leaving for work suited and booted, putting on his aftershave with a little spring in his step while I’m looking like I’ve been dragged through a hedge!! Anyway, it was a good day... back at the mad house now, in my pjs, with a little bit more patience (not sure how long for though) ... (sic)"
Meanwhile, Kate previously admitted she has "cried often" since becoming a mother.
She said: "I am slowly feeling better each day, it's a gradual recovery and I'm taking it really easy but it's good to be seeing little improvements daily.
"I've always been super emotional. Whatever I'm feeling everyone always knows. I like to wear my heart on my sleeve. Since giving birth my emotions are still all over the place, I cry often ... I feel so happy with our beautiful new addition but often have moments of feeling overwhelmed. I don't know whether I'm coming or going most days.
