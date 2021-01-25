Kate Hudson grateful she had Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson is thankful Kurt Russell taught her what a "dependable father figure" is like.
The 41-year-old actress has been estranged from her biological dad, Bill Hudson, for decades, so she's grateful she's always had the support of her mother, Goldie Hawn, and her partner throughout her life.
She told 'Today': "I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common.
"I think it's important for people to talk about that. If they can't reconnect or if it's too challenging, that it's OK, right?
"It's a 41-year-old issue. I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life.
"But it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad."
Despite their estrangement, the 'Almost Famous' star still loves her dad but is happy to speak about their difficulties to give comfort to others going through similar situations.
She added: "I think as I've sort of gone through that process ... I kind of look at my dad and I'm, like, 'You know, the love has never ever gone anywhere. It's always been there, no matter what those complications have been.
"And healing is ... personal, and I think people sometimes just need to hear that they're not alone in that."
Kate recently admitted she has been thinking about reaching out to reconnect with Bill and his other children.
Speaking to her brother, Oliver Hudson, on their 'Sibling Revelry' podcast, she shared: "You know what I’ve been thinking about lately? Dad.
"I’ve been thinking about our sisters that we don’t spend any time with and our brother - brothers. We’ve got four siblings we don’t spend any time with."
Bill, 71, was married to Goldie between 1976 and 1982, and Kate is now keen to reconnect with her estranged family.
Reflecting on the situation, Kate said: "I was thinking about how everybody’s getting older. It would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters."
