Kate Hudson: Matthew McConaughey has a 'real chance' at becoming Governor of Texas

Kate Hudson believes Matthew McConaughey has a “real chance” of becoming Governor of Texas.
The 51-year-old actor has been tipped for the political position and has hinted he may throw his hat in the ring officially, and his ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ co-star Kate has said she could see him being a perfect fit for the position.
Speaking to Rob Lowe on his ‘Literally!’ podcast, she said: "He's a really interesting guy. I, honestly, if he does want to get into politics, I believe that Matthew, you probably wouldn't get a politician who would care as much as he does, you know? I think he's very authentic in how much heart, um, but the governor of Texas is a big job. I mean, is that what we're talking about? The governor of Texas?
“But I actually feel like he'd have a real chance."
Matthew – who has children Levi, 12, Vida, 11, and Livingston, eight, with wife Camila Alves – hinted he was exploring the possibility of running for Governor of Texas when he said he was keen to taken on a “Western” role.
He said: "Now, I've never done a Western — not sure why.
"I did 'The Newton Boys', but they were more bank robbers. Governor of Texas? Yeah. That'd be kind of a Western, for sure.
"So I see a Western in my future, one way or another."
Meanwhile, the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star previously said he was looking into a career in politics, but insisted he was waiting for US politics to redefine its "purpose" before he committed to doing anything.
Asked if he'll ever run for political office, Matthew replied: "I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me.
"Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now and when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."
