Kate Hudson: Society needs to 'stop scrutinising women'

Kate Hudson has urged society to "stop scrutinising women".
The 'Almost Famous' star gets infuriated when ageing is discussed as she insists it doesn't matter to her whether people have plastic surgery or not or if they choose to use filters.
She said: "Why are we even talking about ageing. Who gives a s***? We all age. I believe that people should live their lives however they want to live their lives. If you want to get a ton of plastic surgery, go live your life. If you want to be natural and have no plastic surgery, go live your life. The problem is we're so judgmental of people's personal choices. And I don't subscribe to that.
"People just need to do what makes them feel good. The problem is that everybody feels like they have to say something about other people's choices. 'Oh, you should filter or you shouldn't filter pictures.' Who cares who's doing what? It's personal. I believe that women from the beginning of time have always been scrutinised. We need to stop scrutinising women. Period."
And her mother Goldie Hawn admits being older has helped her to stop worrying about how she looks.
Speaking to People magazine, she added: "When you've had a relatively good career, you can look back at yourself and go 'Gosh, I thought I was old then? God, look what I looked like. I looked pretty damn good.' And once you're bit older, you realise that worrying about how you're going to look will stop you from living in the moment, enjoying your life, and moving forward, and being grateful for some of the things that you've got. And maybe a few wrinkles, a few sags, are not so bad."
