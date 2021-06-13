Kate Moss training to be a tattoo artist

Kate Moss is training to be a tattoo artist.
The 47-year-old model has been taking lessons from her tattoo artist pal Daniel Casone and has even inked him, by writing her name and drawing a heart on his arm.
He told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: "She said she wanted to learn tattooing from me so we can go to Glastonbury to tattoo people.
"She called me to go up and tattoo her and she ended up tattooing me as well.
"She gave me a ‘Kate’ and a love heart on my arm."
When asked if Kate knew what she was doing at first, Daniel, 38, replied: "Not really, but it’s Kate Moss, so I was like yeah, let her."
Daniel has also given lessons to Rita Ora and talking about his celebrity pals, he said: "It was quite painful because they didn’t know what to do and they went quite deep but I thought you know what, I don’t mind."
He added of Rita: "I think there was a little bit of competition between her and Kate.
"These people have a lot of life experience but one thing they haven’t done is tattoo people.
"I give them the machine and they start shaking like a leaf. They are out of their comfort zone, but it is an unforgettable experience."
