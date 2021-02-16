Kate Moss' 'uncomfortable' early modelling days

Kate Moss was made to feel "terribly uncomfortable" by photographers early in her career.
The 47-year-old beauty was just 14 when she was started modelling and despite her young age, she felt pressured to strip off, and admitted it's still a common expectation in the industry today.
She told Reader's Digest magazine: "There were many shoots in the early days where I felt terribly uncomfortable.
"I think everyone understands the lifespan of a model, and the fact you will be starting young.
"That was the case with me, but even so there were some photographers who wouldn’t agree to shoot you unless there was a nude element.
"That was very common then and still is now.
"For a very young woman that could be incredibly intimidating."
Kate - who has 18-year-old daughter Lila with former partner Jefferson Hack - also hit out at the "awful" 'heroin chic' label she was tagged with thanks to her slender frame and pale skin.
She said: "In the early days I became linked with the phrase 'heroin chic', which I always thought was awful.
"There is no positive interpretation of that and I certainly never felt one.
"At the end of the day I was always thin and small and no amount of eating would put weight on me."
But Kate admitted she has to keep a closer eye on her diet these days than she used to.
She added: "I see models now who are similar to me and sometimes the criticism they get is unfair because - up to a certain age at least - there are some of us who can just eat what we want without too many real consequences."
"That definitely changes in later life though, as I found out after the birth of my daughter Lila."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.