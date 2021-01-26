Kate Mulgrew receives COVID-19 vaccination

Kate Mulgrew has had the COVID-19 vaccination.
The 65-year-old actress - who played Captain Kathryn Janeway on 'Star Trek: Voyager' - has taken to Twitter to reveal she's received the vaccination and to also urge her followers to "trust in science".
Kate wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Got my Covid-19 vaccine in the wee hours of Monday morning! Consider this an order from your Captain - continue to mask up & register to receive your vaccine ASAP. Here in the US, check the website for your individual state of residence (NY for me!) for when you can sign up (1/2)
"We will beat this, but only if we all work together. Stay safe, my friends, and trust in science! (sic)"
Earlier this week, Samuel L. Jackson revealed that he had also received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The Hollywood star took to Instagram to post a photo of himself outside The Forum in Inglewood, California, where he was given his first dose of the vaccine.
The actor wrote on the platform: "At The Forum getting that 1st jab!! #lookoutworldbouttobustbackout#vaccinespring#gogitchyoursigotmine (sic)"
Jackson - who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel movies - will receive a second dose of the vaccine in the coming weeks.
The veteran actor previously pleaded with his fans to "stay the f*** at home" during the pandemic.
Jackson appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in April, when he read a spoof children's bedtime story in the hope of helping to slow the spread of the disease.
The story read: "The 'rona is spreading/ This s*** is no joke/ It's no time to work or roam.
"The way you can fight it/ is simple, my friends/ Just stay the f*** at home."
Jackson revealed the story was written by Adam Mansbach.
The actor felt that reading it on TV was one of the ways he could help amid the health crisis.
He shared: "We talked about what we could do to remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now."
