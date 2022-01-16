Kate Upton and Justin Verlander put their LA mansion up for sale

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have put their Los Angeles mansion on the market.
The 29-year-old model and Justin, 38, have put their four-bedroom, five-bathroom estate in Beverly Hills on the market for $11,750,000.
The loved-up couple - who tied the knot in 2017 - bought the spectacular property for $5,250,000 in 2016, but have now put it up for sale, after they decided to move to Florida, People reports.
Kate and Justin - who have a three-year-old daughter called Genevieve - completed extensive renovations to the property while they were still living there, in an effort to make it feel more modern.
The property features a walk-in, temperature-controlled wine room, a theatre room and a games room. The bathroom features a steam shower and soaking tub, while there's also a separate guest suite for friends and family.
Meanwhile, Kate gave birth to her daughter in November 2018, but the celebrity couple really struggled to come up with a name at the time.
The model joked that her sports star husband had some "real name-commitment issues".
She previously said: "It’s so high-pressure. We were going back and forth, even in the hospital we were going back and forth, and Justin had some real name-commitment issues.
"He knew that Genevieve was my favorite so I just left him to fill out the paperwork, I was like I can’t deal with that right now."
Kate also described her daughter as a "really cute mixture of us both".
The blonde beauty - who previously starred in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - said: "She actually is a really good baby. It’s so special and it makes me fall in love with him even more. [He’s] very hands-on, great dad!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.