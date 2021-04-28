Kate Upton's daughter believes Justin Verlander is a golfer

Kate Upton's two-year-old daughter thinks her dad Justin Verlander is a golfer.
The 28-year-old model has admitted their two-year-old daughter Genevieve still isn't sure about her father's profession and is confused about what sport the Houston Astros pitcher actually plays.
Kate explained: "I’m not sure if he’s showing her highlight films because he’s not playing right now, or if it’s because ... I think she thinks he’s actually a golfer. She’s seen him golf more than she’s seen him play baseball.
"And so, when we were watching the Masters [golf tournament] the other day, she was like, ‘Daddy! Daddy!’ I was like, ‘No, that’s not what he does. He’s not that good.'"
The blonde beauty - who married Justin in November 2017 - also discussed their puppy Norman during her appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.
Kate suggested it's actually tougher, in some ways, to look after her puppy than it is to take care of her daughter.
Speaking about her husband - who plays for the Houston Astros - she explained: "He’s the best dad - he really is. He’s always so involved. He’s the best partner. He’s just not the best dog dad.
"Like, he has helped almost zero with Norman, but he took almost every night shift with Vivi. So I still am a little bitter about that."
Meanwhile, Kate previously admitted she feels under pressure to look perfect in her social media posts.
The world-famous model - who has more than six million followers on Instagram - thinks women are under more pressure than their male counterparts in the entertainment industry.
She said: "Women are bombarded with this push to be perfect all the time."
Kate thinks the situation is in danger of spiraling out of control.
She explained: "It’s getting more extreme, literally people changing their face with plastic surgery. The industry has to be the trendsetter, to show there’s more than just having the perfect brand or messaging. We don’t need that in our lives. We need connections.”
