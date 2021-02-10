Kate Winslet didn't have time for herself before

Kate Winslet never had much time to herself before the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Titanic' star admits she found it so difficult to take the time to do things for herself - like have a massage - but being in lockdown has taught her the importance of "going really easy" on herself.
She said: "You know, I never give time to myself at all, really, I don't. People will so often say to me, 'Oh, you need to get a massage.'
"And I think, 'What? Don't got time for that.' So actually, I just have enjoyed, quite honestly, just going really easy on myself. If I had a week where I think, 'Oh, I've probably had too much toast. Oh, well.' Or, 'Oh, well, maybe I should do some more exercise. Oh, maybe I'll do that next week.' I'm just kind of learning to go, 'Oh, it doesn't matter.' It doesn't matter."
The 45-year-old star says the health crisis has taught her that life is "too short".
Speaking to Variety as part of an Actress' roundtable, she shared: "Life's too short, just enjoy this time, and it doesn't matter about all that c***. I think I'd like to hang on to a bit of that, actually."Because it's easy in this job to have to live by certain disciplines, whether it's just sleep patterns or times that you eat, for example. And actually just letting go of all of that has been really such a joy. Not enforcing any degree of sort of stress or structure on stuff. I've loved all that. So I hopefully I'll carry that on."
Kate previously admitted she wants to be "up front" about her regrets.
She shared: "We learn, we grow, we change. I think we should all be allowed to say, 'Look, I shouldn't have done that,' you know?
"And I think this is a huge, seismic time for all of us, where we're aware of how many planes we take, for example, or things we have done in the past - or would go back and wish to do differently."
