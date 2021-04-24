Kate Winslet feels more comfortable than ever with her on-screen appearance

Kate Winslet feels comfortable with the idea of looking "like s***" on screen.
The 45-year-old actress revealed that at this stage of her career, she doesn't have the same hang-ups about her appearance that she used to have.
She said: "I’m actually at a particularly interesting time in my career of being in my mid-40s, knowing that the real glamour parts, I don’t have to play anymore. I’m pleased and also feel proud that it’s my right to just look like s*** on screen now. I feel like, yes, I can just do all of that. It’s lovely.
"I’ve been doing this for 28 years. I don’t have the face or the body that I had 20 years ago, and that’s really okay. I’m fine with that. And so, knowing that I can play parts and not have to alter my own changing self or adjust those things, feels like a great indulgence, quite honestly. It’s a good feeling."
Kate has also insisted that she never planned to follow the "trend" of becoming a producer.
The Oscar-winning actress serves as an executive producer on the HBO limited series 'Mare of Easttown', but she claimed that it's never really been a big ambition for her.
Kate explained to Collider: "What has definitely happened in my life and career, over the last 10 to 15 years, is that I always end up getting so creatively involved. I have deliberately not wanted to have my own production company or become a producer, just because I’m not one to really follow a trend.
"I just don’t like doing things that I see other people doing. And also, I didn’t know how to produce. You can’t be an executive producer, if you don’t know what the hell you’re doing."
