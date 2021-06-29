Kate Winslet: I have to work hard as an actress and stay in the game

Kate Winslet won't let her work ethic drop because there are "so many incredible actresses" all competing for roles.
The 45-year-old British star began her career at the age of just 15 in 1991 BBC sci-fi show 'Dark Season' - which was written by future 'Doctor Who' showrunner Russell T Davies - and made her movie debut in Peter Jackson's acclaimed 'Heavenly Creatures' in 1994 and the roles and accolades have never stopped.
Kate is currently earning rave reviews for her performance in HBO crime drama series 'Mare of Easttown' and she is adamant she has no intention of resting on her laurels because she always follows her father's advice when it comes to work, which is "you're only as good as your last gig".
In an interview with the new issue of My Weekly magazine, she said: "It doesn't matter how long I've been doing this job, you just can't rest on your laurels. My dad has said to me my whole life, 'You're only as good as your last gig, babe.'
"And I really believe that to this day. Plus, we live in a world now where there are so many incredible actresses and it's so exciting to see this, but it does mean that we all have to contribute. We've all got to stay in the game. You've got to work hard."
Kate - who won the Best Actress Oscar in 2009 for her performance as a former Nazi concentration camp guard in 'The Reader' - also never lets her commitment to a role drop when she is filming because she insists the audience can tell when you're not giving 100 per cent in front of the cameras.
She added: "You've got to deliver on integrity every time, I still really feel that. No matter how much experience I've had, maintaining that sort of high standard of work ethic and integrity is really important to me because I think audiences can tell.
