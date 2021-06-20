Kate Winslet learned to relax in lockdown

Kate Winslet had to teach herself to relax during lockdown.
The 'Mare of Easttown' actress - who has Mia, 20, and Joe, 17, from previous relationships and seven-year-old Bear with husband Ned Rocknroll - isn't used to having a lot of free time because of her working commitments and a busy family life so it was nice for her to get some free time to herself.
She said: "I had to teach myself how to relax. As a mum, I find I’m constantly juggling things for other people and suddenly there was time to do something for myself.
"If I’m not filming I get up at 6am, make breakfast for everyone and take the boys to school. Afterwards, I’ll take the dog for a walk. I try and exercise several times a week so I might do barre cardio or a Peloton bike ride."
But even now things are busier again, the 45-year-old star takes some time to relax in the evenings.
She told Grazia magazine: "I try to switch off after Bear is in bed. I love getting into a good old towelling dressing gown and putting my feet up."
Although she enjoyed having free time in lockdown, the 'Titanic' actress admitted it was "distressing" having to go without certain beauty treatments, though she thinks salons being closed put less pressure on people to worry about how they look.
She said: "I would kill for a pedicure. And going without a wax, that’s one thing I’ve found really distressing. It’s no bad thing, though, learning how to go without those creature comforts and letting go. It means less pressure, you know?
"This is a time when we are becoming less judgemental of one another. It is giving people permission to love themselves more. That’s happening for me as well. I feel I don’t have to worry so much about that stupid bit of cellulite."
