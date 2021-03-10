Kate Winslet praises Jodie Foster

Kate Winslet has hailed Jodie Foster as her Hollywood icon.
The 'Titanic' star was quizzed about her favourite person in Hollywood and heaped praise on the 58-year-old actress and director for always being "authentically true to herself".
She said: "Jodie Foster, because she is always entirely, authentically true to herself."
And the 45-year-old actress also confessed she has a crush on Guy Pearce.
Asked who she was crushing on when she was a young girl, she admitted to the upcoming issue of Vogue magazine: "That is so easy: Guy Pearce. I was in love with him from the age of 11. We share the same birthday. I think I’ve still got a bit of a crush on him if I’m being completely honest."
In British Vogue's 2021 Hollywood Portfolio, Amanda Seyfried was also quizzed about her Hollywood icon, admitting she adored Judy Garland and would pick her for "every reason".
Giving her verdict on her favourite actress, she said: "Judy Garland for 'The Wizard of Oz'. Judy Garland because she was a singer. Judy Garland for every reason."
And Jodie Foster also confessed to having a crush on Robert Redford.
She shared: "Robert Redford. I had every picture of him. I used to draw pictures of him everywhere, especially when he had a moustache. Every time I drew him, he had a little moustache."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas thinks she is a lot like her own Hollywood icon, Sophia Loren.
Revealing the similarities between them, she said: "Sophia Loren. I love her. She reminds me of me, working in two different countries and two different languages ...
"[If I wasn't an actress], I would have been an aeronautical engineer, because I was super-fascinated by planes. I love science, I love math, I’m really fond of physics."
See the full feature in the April issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands Friday March 12.
