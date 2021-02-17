Kate Winslet promised her mother she'd remain humble

Kate Winslet promised her late mother she would never become "showy-offy".
The Oscar-winning actress has revealed she made a firm pledge to remain humble before her mother Sally died of ovarian cancer in 2017.
The 'Titanic' star explained: "We both had a real loathing of show-offs.
“My mum would say, ‘Just promise me you won’t get showy-offy.’ That’s really stayed with me. It has an impact on my work and how I approach it."
Kate - who already has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and numerous awards to her name - has also been encouraged to remain grounded by her dad Roger.
She said: "My dad always says, ‘You’re only as good as your last gig, babe’. And I still believe that to this day."
Kate has won a host of accolades during her career - including three BAFTAs - but she still struggles to believe her own success.
According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, she told the 'How I Found My Voice' podcast: "How did I do all that? How did I get all those nominations and win all those badges and prizes?
"It’s amazing really. I didn’t set out to do all that."
Despite her impressive achievements, Kate is actually a reluctant star.
The actress admitted she doesn't enjoy being famous, but she still loves making movies and TV shows.
Kate - who has starred in films such as 'Revolutionary Road' and 'The Reader' - explained: "I don’t like being in the limelight. I’m not a driven career woman. I just love acting.
"It’s never turned my head, really never. I’ve always been able to see that side of the business as the ‘wow factor’, great moments that come and they go, then you go back to your reality."
