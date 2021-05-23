Kate Winslet thinks fans can spot actors 'dialling it in'

Kate Winslet doesn’t want audiences to ever think she’s “dialling it in”.
The ‘Mare of Easttown’ actress insists it’s important for those in her profession to always “work hard and deliver on integrity” because the experience of viewers should always come first.
She told Heat magazine: “My dad said to me my whole life, ‘You’re only as good as your last gig, babe’. And I really believe that.
“Plus, we live in a world where there are so many incredible actresses – it’s so exciting but it does mean that we all have to contribute.
"You’ve got to work hard and deliver on integrity every time.
“No matter how much experience I’ve had, maintaining that sort of high standard of work ethic and integrity is really important to me because I think audiences can tell – they know if you’re being lazy or you haven’t learned your lines properly or you’re dialling it in a little bit.
“I think audiences need to be respected fully because, if it weren’t for them, then none of us would have a job.”
Kate had to push herself harder on her new TV show ‘Mare of Easttown’ because she found the Delaware accent so hard to master.
She admitted: “Honestly, it drove me nuts. IT was one of the only two dialects in my life that has actually made me throw things. ‘I can’t do it! They’re going to think I’m s***!’
“That dialect and the dialect I had to do in the movie about Steve Jobs.
“That was another one I’d be like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t do it, they’re going to fire me. I’m going to get fired.’
“But I had a lot of support and encouragement. I was very lucky.”
