Kate Winslet's dad has COVID-19 vaccination

Kate Winslet's father has had the COVID-19 vaccination.
The 'Titanic' actress has revealed her 81-year-old dad Roger Winslet has received his "first dose" of the vaccine, and she is relieved to know he has some protection against the respiratory illness.
Appearing on the 'WTF with Marc Maron Podcast', she said: “My father has had his vaccination, he’s 81, that feels like a huge relief.
"He’s had his first dose. We will all just have to wait our turn."
Although Kate is having to wait, the 45-year-old star admitted she has already had dreams of receiving the vaccination herself.
She explained: “I did dream that I got vaccinated and that it didn’t work.
"I dreamt that they had done the vaccination, the needle had gone into my arm but only half of the vial had gone in and they had taken the needle out and the liquid was squirting all over me and all over the floor and then no one seemed to know how to cope with it, what to do.
"They couldn’t work whether they should re-vaccinate me just half a vial, whether they should just discount that one and do the whole thing all over again.
"It was very anxious making, because nobody knew what the protocol was and that’s what I found really scary.”
Meanwhile, Kate revealed how her 2011 thriller 'Contagion' helped prepare her for the real-life pandemic.
She explained: "I was in 'Contagion', and I have to be honest when COVID really hit I was wearing a mask way before.
"I was in Philadelphia when we went into lockdown, I was doing a show for HBO, and people were staring at me funny because right away I was like, 'It’s coming people.’
"I was walking down the street and in the grocery store with my mask on and people were 1,000 per cent looking at me like I was quite strange.”
