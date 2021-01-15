Kate Winslet’s son wants to be an actress.
The ‘Ammonite’ star has revealed her youngest son, seven-year-old Bear Blaze, has made the “very serious” decision to pursue an acting career, but made Kate “laugh” with his choice of words, as he wants to be an actress, rather than an actor.
She said during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: "The other day my son was very funny. He turned to me and said, 'Mom, I've got a confession to make’. He was very serious.
“He said, 'I'm just gonna come out with it. I'm just gonna say it,' and I'm like, 'Oh my god the drama.' He looks at me and says, 'I want to be an actress’.
“[I started laughing and he said] ‘It's not funny, I want to be an actress. Sign me up.’
“What do you do with that, honestly? It's hilarious, it made me laugh.”
Kate – who has Bear with Edward Abel Smith, and also has daughter Mia, 20, with her ex-husband Jim Threapleton and son Joe, 17, from her marriage to Sam Mendes – will no doubt be warning her youngest son against the pitfalls of fame if he does pursue an acting career, as she recently said she felt “bullied” after her role in ‘Titanic’.
She explained: “I went into self-protective mode right away [after ‘Titanic’ came out. It was like night and day from one day to the next. I was subject to a lot of personal physical scrutiny, I was criticized a lot and the British press were quite unkind to me.
“I felt bullied, if I’m honest. I remember thinking, ‘This is horrible and I hope it passes’ – it did definitely pass but it made me realize that, if that’s what being famous was, I was not ready to be famous, definitely not.”
And Kate, 45, was so put off by the negative sides of fame, that after the release of ‘Titanic’, she chose to shun blockbuster productions in favour of small independent films.
She added: “I was still learning how to act, I felt I wasn’t ready to do lots of big Hollywood jobs. I didn’t want to make mistakes and blow it, I wanted to be in it for the long game. I strategically tried to find small things so I could understand the craft a bit better and maintain some degree of privacy and dignity.”
