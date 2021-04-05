Katharine McPhee: Being a mum is the best job ever!

Katharine McPhee says being a mother is the “greatest job” she’ll ever have.
The 36-year-old singer and actress welcomed her son Rennie – whom she has with her husband David Foster – in February, and has said she’s already loving life as a first-time mother.
Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ on Monday (05.04.21), she said: “I’m a little bit tired here and there but I find time to nap and he’s such a good little baby and I’m so in love. I mean, you’re a mom. It’s my greatest job I’ll ever have.”
And Kelly – who has River, six, and Remington, four, with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock – offered some key parenting advice with Katharine, as she said “the hardest” thing Katharine will have to do is to say no to her daughter when she’s being “so freaking cute”.
The ‘Piece by Piece’ singer said: “I know it’s so cliché, but it will be the hardest. The hardest thing for me is when they’re so freaking cute and you love them so much but they’re doing something that’s naughty. And you’re like, ‘Nope! You will not twist me around your finger.’”
Katharine then admitted she had already received that tip from another friend.
She told Kelly: “She was like, ‘Oh, can you even imagine that you’re gonna have to get mad at him one day?’ I’m like, ‘No! He’s so sweet right now, I can’t imagine.’”
And Kelly replied: “Trust me, it will happen. It will happen and you’ll go, ‘Whose child are you?’”
Meanwhile, Katharine recently claimed her 71-year-old husband David – who already has five daughters, Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, from previous relationships – is “annoyed” at her after she told the world their son’s name.
She said: “My husband was kind of annoyed. I said, ‘What was I supposed to say? Nothing, like, I’m sorry, we’re not sharing the name.’ Cause we don’t want to be like that pretentious over the name, but just, it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep.
“But Hoda [Kotb] just asked me on the ‘Today Show’ like, ‘What’s his name?’ And I didn’t want to be like, ‘Sorry, we’re not sharing it.’
“You can’t say no to Hoda. My husband’s friends with her too. So anyway, I think he’s like a little bit, he’s just like, ‘It’s the only thing we have to keep private.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. She asked me the question.’ ”
