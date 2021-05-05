Katharine McPhee: Breastfeeding has been easy so far!

Katharine McPhee has found breastfeeding her son “easy” so far.
The 37-year-old actress and singer welcomed a son named Rennie David with her husband David Foster, 71, in February and has said she’s been “really lucky” when it comes to getting Rennie to feed, because she knows breastfeeding can be “really hard” for some women.
Speaking to the ‘PEOPLE Every Day’ podcast, she said: "There's so many different types of experiences that women have. [For] some women, it's really, really hard for them in the beginning, and then it gets easier. And for me, it's not been that. I've just been really lucky. Breastfeeding has been easy for me."
Katharine said she’s keen to speak about her positive experiences because she believes some women are “terrified to have a kid” because of the horror stories they’ve heard from others.
She added: "I like to tell my side of the story because you hear sometimes from some, so many women have bad experiences and then women are terrified to have a kid. And I've just had a really nice experience. But every baby is different ... This baby is just super chill, has no tummy problems."
The ‘Scorpion’ star also admitted that whilst her son has made her more tired than usual, her sleepless nights have been nothing compared to the exhaustion she feels after a day on a film set.
She explained: "I'm not going to say that I haven't been tired! But I was also tired shooting on my show, ‘Scorpion’ on CBS, for four years. Nothing made me more tired than that show. That show was so much work, the hours were really insane ... That show prepared me for anything. It was just crazy!"
Katharine and David welcomed Rennie on February 22.
The tot is the first child for Katharine and the first son for David, who already has five daughters - Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34 – from previous relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.