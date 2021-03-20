Katharine McPhee: Motherhood's so natural to me

Katharine McPhee says motherhood feels "so natural".
The 'Scorpion' star - who has son Rennie with her husband David Foster - has confessed she is "so in love" with her little one and admits being a parent is "really sweet" so far and she feels so lucky to have such a "good" baby.
She said: "It just feels so natural. I’ve had a really good baby; he’s been so good. I’m so in love! ... I’m up at 5 a.m. with him and we listen to his dad’s piano album and we have our quiet time. And at night before we put him in his room, it’s just the three of us in bed. We take lots of pictures! It’s really sweet."
The 36-year-old singer and actress feels "really good, emotionally and physically".
Speaking to People magazine, she added: "I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I’ve just been so grateful and happy that I’ve had a healthy baby and I’ve felt really good, emotionally and physically.
"I’m so happy that I don’t have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet. I don’t even think about them right now! In my everyday life, I would have an event coming up or need to work out and it’s just really nice to have a break and be happy where I am."
Meanwhile, Katharine previously confessed she feared "relapsing" with her eating disorder as she prepared to give birth to her first child.
She said: "I have felt really stable in my life in the last four or five years, and my weight has been sort of like more consistent. But feeling like there was a relapse after getting pregnant was really shocking and upsetting and concerning for me, because I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester. I had such a distortion of the way that I looked. I look back at these pictures and my husband was documenting like every day, because I'd be like, 'Take a picture of me now. Am I showing?' And I look back and I'm like, 'Oh my god, why was I so hard on myself?' ... I didn't full-blown relapse. It was definitely a feeling like I was overeating. And then I had that stuffed feeling, where I couldn't breathe.
