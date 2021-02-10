Katherine Heigl banned tech at home

Katherine Heigl banned screen time in her home after her daughters got "addicted" to gaming.
The 'Firefly Lane' star - who has Naleigh, 12, Adalaide, eight, and Joshua, four, with husband Josh Kelley - admitted she has just "caved" on her tech ban after learning how to put limits on her kids' tablets but the girls had spent months without internet access after their parents grew worried about them spending several hours every day online.
Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show, she admitted: "I'm actually more of a drill sergeant."
The host asked if it was right she didn't allow technology for her kids, and Katherine clarified: "Until yesterday—I caved.
"But I only caved because Apple now has that feature, the Screen Time feature, and my girlfriend was recently visiting, and she taught me how to use it. So I have ultimate control over the devices, and I feel like, OK, I can safely do this now. They can be safe on there, and I can be sure they're safe, so they have access to, like, books...
"We started out allowing them to play that 'Roblox' game. They would be in their rooms playing this game together, the two girls, for like six to seven hours. We were pretty lax about it. And then I realised that was wrong and not healthy.
"So I tried to scale it back, and then it was just this addiction for them, so I kinda had to completely take devices away."
The 42-year-old star also revealed none of her friends call her Katherine as she favours the more informal Katie in her personal life.
She said: "No one calls me Katherine. It sounds much more sophisticated right? Like an adult named Katherine.
"It helps me separate my work from me if that makes sense. I just had to embrace it...
"I feel like I can present as Katherine when I need to but most of the time I am just Katie."
