Katherine Heigl undergoes neck surgery for 'excruciating' herniated disc in her neck

Katherine Heigl has undergone neck surgery after having a herniated a disc in her neck.
The ‘Firefly Lane’ star took to Instagram on Wednesday (03.17.21) to reveal she’s now “bionic” after having two titanium discs placed in her neck to help heal her injuries after suffering the “excruciating pain” of a herniated disc, which occurs when a soft cushion of tissue between the bones in the spine pushes out.
Posting pictures of herself in a neck brace, Katherine wrote: “Well…I am now bionic!! Two titanium disk now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours. I’m not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I’ll blow your mind!! I am so deeply deeply grateful to the incredible Dr’s and care team that saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life! (sic)”
Katherine went on to thank the doctors who helped nurse her back to health, as well as joking she has been “blessed with the luck of the Irish” on St. Patrick’s Day, which also fell on Wednesday.
She continued: “I really feel like they deserve a big giant shoutout of gratitude and appreciation so I’m gonna give it to them! @thebackdoctorapp thank you for treating me like a human being and giving me so much of your time and attention to help me truly understand what to expect and what all my options were.
“Thank you for your tremendous talent and expertise and for saving my neck! @cedarssinai in Marina del ray thank you for your incredible and compassionate care and attention! Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of! Thank you thank you thank you!!
“Oh and HAPPY ST. PATRICKS DAY! Clearly I’ve been blessed with the luck of the Irish today! (sic)”
The news comes after the 42-year-old actress told fans about her injury last week, when she said she had to go from her home in Utah to Los Angeles for the first time since the start of the pandemic "to deal with a herniated disc in [her] neck”.
