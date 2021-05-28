Katherine Ryan is pregnant.
The 37-year-old comic surprised the audience at a live recording of her 'Telling Everybody Everything' podcast in London when she stepped out on stage in a tight-fitting dress that clung to her huge baby bump.
Katherine refused to share her due date with the audience as she told the crowd her main piece of pregnancy advice was to never reveal that piece of information and she praised the Duchess of Sussex for having only said she will give birth to her second child in the "summertime".
The 'Duchess' star - who is in a civil partnership with Bobby Kootstra - explained being vague stopped people asking too many questions and comparing the size of her bump to other pregnant women.
Katherine later brought out her 11-year-old daughter Violet onto the stage, and the youngster said she was "very excited" to be a big sister.
The comedian previously explained she had shunned the idea of a big wedding in favour of a low-key partnership ceremony in Denmark in 2019 because she thought the traditions surrounding the ritual of marriage were "gross".
She said: "I don't want a big occasion because of the history of it and the fact women used to belong to their fathers and then belong to their husbands and put on a white dress because they're virgins, I mean I think it's gross and I don't want to do it," she admitted.
"'I appreciate that other people like to have a party but again I get to put on beautiful dresses and not have to make an invite list and arrange seating and hire a DJ, I just don't want to do those things at all."
Fans had been speculating Katherine was expecting since March, when she shared an image of herself on Instagram sitting on a chair in a yellow dress, with followers thinking they had caught a glimpse of a bump, but this is the first time she has confirmed the news directly.
