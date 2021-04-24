Katherine Ryan: My grandmother's energy lives in my ring

Katherine Ryan thinks her grandmother’s “energy” is inside her favourite ring.
The ‘Duchess’ star has inherited her female relatives’ love of glamour and she particularly enjoys wearing a cocktail ring that was passed down from her grandma, who passed away when Katherine was a teenager.
She said: “My mother and grandmother were very glamorous. They loved gold, sparkly jewellery and make-up and lashes and hair.”
Discussing her favourite piece of jewellery, she added: “It’s a gold cocktail ring with loads of cluster diamonds. It’s very her, but I also feel like it holds some of her energy. So I love that.”
The 37-year-old comedienne has always set out to deliberately look “glam” at her gigs because she wanted to defy expectations.
In an interview with Grazia magazine, she said: “I feel like I made a clear decision at the beginning of my comedy career that I wanted to be glam on stage, and I think a lot of that came from the idea that women should not look in any way distracting.”
Katherine has been working on her memoir, ‘The Audacity’, and the book’s title echoes the way she feels she’s lived her life.
She said: “In my work, when women specifically are honest and provocative and passionate, we just get labelled audacious. And I’m fine with that.
“I’ve lived my life, and continue to do so, in exactly the way I think is correct.”
The ‘All That Glitters’ host has enjoyed the experience of sitting down to write the tome.
She said: “I’ve quite enjoyed writing it. I tried to do it as though I’m writing my friend and email every day.
“It’s like having an office job and waking up and doing the school run and dedicating time to this book.
“It’s been so wonderful to do. I want it to be amazing.”
