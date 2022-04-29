Katherine Ryan reports neighbours over property row

Katherine Ryan has reported her neighbours for "devaluing" her property.
The Canadian comic - who has 12-year-old Violet from a previous relationship and 10-month-old Frederick with partner Bobby Kootstra - was unimpressed to find the house next to her London home had built a balcony overlooking her swimming pool without planning permission, so she's taken the matter to her local council and wants to have the structure removed.
She told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Due to my background in urban planning, I was able to report them.
"I'm not a snitch, but their prejudicing of my property actually devalues my property.'
"I have 12-year-old girls in the swimming pool and then a bunch of builders like leaning over that balcony smoking.
"I rang the council. I feel bad about it, but then I convinced myself not to. They have to take it down.'
Before launching a career in stand-up, Katherine studied city planning at university in Toronto.
The '8 Out Of 10 Cats' star first dated Bobby more than two decades ago, but they got back together after bumping into him again.
She previously said: "During filming I went for a night out with my sister and bumped into my first love Bobby – we dated for about a year when I was fifteen and then we split.
"I haven’t seen him in 20 years. I’m in an old jumper, he looked like a full blood Hemsworth brother, just hot…I hadn’t seen him in 20 years.
"Of course (I recognised him) I’m the one with the whole new face! I really did like him at the time.
"When we were young, I was deeply in love with him. We were prom king and queen."
The couple entered into a civil partnership in December 2019 and welcomed their son into the world last year.
