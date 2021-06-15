Katherine Ryan's baby son's name revealed

Katherine Ryan has named her new baby son Frederick.
The 37-year-old comic revealed on Monday (14.06.21) that she'd given birth to her second child and now her partner, Bobby Kootstra, has shared further details about the new arrival, including the fact the 'Duchess' star's labour lasted just three hours.
He shared a series of photos on Instagram and wrote: "Our son Frederick Ryan Kootstra, born June 13th:)
"Mom has the reproductive organs of a finely tuned Sportscar, and in a flash raced this baby over the line just in time for kickoff #nedvsukr
"She’s a total hero [heart emoji] 3 hours start to finish [flag and baby emoji] #bestday (sic)"
Bobby also posted a video from the hospital room, which ended with him zooming in on the baby, who was swaddled with an "It's a Boy" tag resting on his stomach.
Meanwhile, Katherine ensured her eldest child, 11-year-old daughter Violet - who she has from a previous relationship - wasn't forgotten amid the exciting news as she also shared a photo of them together outside the hospital, which had a date stamp saying it was taken on Saturday (12.06.21).
She wrote: "Always my day one".
Katherine had announced the birth of her baby on Instagram by explaining her 'Telling Everybody Everything' podcast was delayed due to life events.
She shared a photo of herself lying next to her baby on her Instagram Story along with the caption: "I have a really good reason yesterday's podcast was late."
The 37-year-old comic's announcement came just a day after she shared a photo of her huge bump on Instagram and only two weeks after she confirmed her pregnancy at a live show.
Katherine surprised the audience at a recording of her 'Telling Everybody Everything' podcast in London when she stepped out on stage in a tight-fitting dress that clung to her huge baby bump.
Fans had been speculating Katherine was expecting since March, when she shared an image of herself on Instagram sitting on a chair in a yellow dress, with followers thinking they had caught a glimpse of a bump, but this is the first time she has confirmed the news directly.
