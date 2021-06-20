Katherine Schwarzenegger has 'fallen in love all over again'

Katherine Schwarzenegger feels "beyond blessed" to see Chris Pratt with their 10-month-old daughter.
The 31-year-old author has taken to Instagram to post a glowing Father's Day (06.20.21) tribute to the Hollywood star, who also has an eight-year-old son called Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.
Alongside a photo of Chris wearing a "GIRL DAD" T-shirt, Katherine wrote: "Happy Father’s Day my love angel! Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart! I’ve fallen in love with you all over again [heart emojis] these kids are blessed to have you as their daddy and I’m beyond blessed to witness you as a father every day. I love you ! (sic)"
Chris recently explained that each child is "unique and special".
The movie star - who married Katherine in 2019 - revealed how becoming a dad for the second time has changed his perceptions of parenthood.
He explained: "The greatest gift that I've seen so far, the second child really shows you the uniqueness of the first child.
"When you have one child, you just think, 'Oh that's what babies are like.' And then a second child comes along, and they might do things differently from the get-go, and you say, 'Oh wow, OK so that was actually unique what my first child had done.' Each child is unique and special and they're not just punched out of a mould."
Chris has also described his son as a "great big brother".
The 'Jurassic World' star thinks Jack has done a "great job" of being kind and considerate towards Lyla, and he loves seeing his children spend quality time together.
Chris said: "Their birthdays are in August, he's gonna be nine and she'll be a year old.
"He's really great with her. He just loves her. He's so gentle and sweet.
"She always wants to pull his glasses off his face and he's very patient with her. You know, he's a great big brother."
