Katherine Schwarzenegger praises Chris Pratt on his birthday: 'You're the most amazing husband'

Katherine Schwarzenegger has praised Chris Pratt as “the most amazing husband” in honour of his 42nd birthday.
The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star celebrated his birthday on Monday (21.06.21), and to mark the occasion, his wife Katherine took to social media to heap praise on her spouse.
Alongside a series of pictures of the couple, Katherine wrote: “Happy birthday to my love! You’re the most amazing husband, a loving father, supportive partner, hardest worker (working on your birthday!), excellent chef and so much more. I am so grateful to be living life with you. I love you more than you know! Happy happy! (sic)”
Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, also left some sweet words for her son-in-law in the comments of the author’s post.
Maria penned: “Happy happy Chris we love you have an awesome day and new year of life you are such a good man (sic)”
Meanwhile, Chris recently hailed Katherine – with whom he has 10-month-old daughter Lyla – as a “hero” following the birth of their child, as she had to endure being pregnant and giving birth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said: "[Katherine] got pregnant just before the pandemic struck. I'm telling you, that is not easy. For any new moms who had to go through that and do that, it's tough.
“You can't bring anyone to these doctor appointments [and when] you go in to give birth to your baby, they're like, 'Do you have your mask?'
“It's hard. It's made everything a lot harder, but especially, I think, childbirth and pregnancy cause obviously you're concerned about your own health, but now when you have, like, a little infant around. It just adds a whole new degree of stress.
“But she handled it so well, she never missed a beat. She's my hero ... She's a fantastic woman. I'm a lucky man."
And earlier this month, Chris – who also has eight-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris – praised his wife again as he marked their second wedding anniversary.
When one fan asked Chris what his favourite things about Katherine were, he replied: "Her smile; her patience; her fortitude; her devotion, as a mother, as a wife; her faith."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.