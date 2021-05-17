Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt: I knew Chris Pratt was the one 'right away'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt knew Chris Pratt was the one “right away”.
The 31-year-old author tied the knot with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star in June 2019 and has said there was never any doubt in her mind about where their “relationship was headed”.
She said: "We talk about that a lot because I'm pretty sure we both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed, and we clicked very quickly and so he is the best.”
And Katherine says she’s “so grateful” to have met Chris, because she’s been able to watch him become an excellent “girl dad” to their nine-month-old daughter Lyla.
Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, she added: "And I am so, so grateful and it's so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad and he's the best husband and best dad and I feel so grateful every single day for him.”
Meanwhile, the ‘Gift of Forgiveness’ author – who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver – recently said she and Chris won’t show their daughter’s face in public so she can have a "normal upbringing".
She said: "Obviously, I didn't grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it's a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today's world.
"But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible.
"We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids."
