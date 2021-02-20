Kathryn Newton hasn't told parents about Ant-Man role

Kathryn Newton still hasn't told her parents about her role in Marvel's 'Ant-Man' franchise.
The 24-year-old actress has been cast as Cassie Lang in Peyton Reed’s upcoming 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' but admitted she hasn't directly told her parents, as she doesn't want to get in trouble if they share details with others.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "I made a joke that my dad still doesn’t officially know. I think he’s seen it on my Instagram, but I haven’t told him because I don’t want to get in trouble when he goes to Starbucks and just starts talking to somebody about it. Now I can say, ‘It’s not my fault! I didn’t tell him!’ I love my parents, but you don’t want them to tell anybody anything."
However, Kathryn is over the moon about the role and said that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a dream come true.
She explained: "I still feel like I can’t talk about it because I’m not on set and I just don’t want to jinx anything until I’m really there, making the movie. But it’s a dream come true for me to be a part of the MCU, and I’m so grateful because I love the Marvel universe so much. Five years ago, if you asked me what my dream was, I would have said, ‘To be in a Marvel movie.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.