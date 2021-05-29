Kathy Hilton couldn't watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Kim and Kyle's bust-up

Kathy Hilton couldn't watch 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after Kim and Kyle Richards' bust-up.
The 62-year-old socialite and fashion designer - who is the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton - has joined the Bravo show for its current season, but she has revealed she stopped tuning in after her half-sisters' explosive war of words in 2011.
Kathy said: “I don’t watch the show … I did up until [Kim and Kyle's] big fight, and then that was it."
However, filming the 11th series has brought her closer to 52-year-old Kyle.
She added to Access Hollywood: “Finally I thought, ‘You know this is a great opportunity to spend time with Kyle.
“I’m sure that most of those who watch the show know that we’ve had a rough road for many years.”
The infamous spat started after Kyle called Kim, 56, an alcoholic and she subsequently entered rehab.
Meanwhile, Paris recently admitted she "doesn't know what to think" about her mom joining the programme.
The 40-year-old Hilton hotels heiress admitted she's not a fan of seeing her family "argue on national television" and all of the "drama” caused on the programme.
Speaking on the 'This is Paris' podcast about her parent's new gig, the former ’Simple Life’ star admitted: “I don’t know what to think. I haven’t watched that show actually in a while. I used to watch it in the beginning. But then it’s so much drama.”
She continued: “I feel like those type of shows feed off of that and they want everyone to fight and they love the drama. I just don’t want my mom having to argue with people on national television.”
