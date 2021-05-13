Katie Holmes splits from Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes has split from Emilio Vitolo Jr.
The 42-year-old actress was first linked to Emilio back in September last year, but it has now been reported they’ve already called time on their romance because they’re at “different places in life”.
A source told People magazine: "They split several weeks ago. There was no drama. It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life. Emilio has no hard feelings. His life is in New York City. Katie can't wait to get back to work and to travel again."
The news comes after it was reported in November that Katie – who has 14-year-old daughter Suri with her ex-husband Tom Cruise – was “on cloud nine” about her romance with the 33-year-old chef.
Another insider said: "She feels so blessed to be with a centred, down-to-earth, kind-hearted companion who isn’t affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first."
It was also claimed at the time that Katie was unfazed by how quickly their romance was progressing because she was convinced their love was “the real deal”.
The source added: "She doesn’t care what people may say about rushing into the romance.
"In her mind, this is the real deal, they’re riding a beautiful wave together and she’s already decided it’s got the potential to go all the way."
Katie previously dated movie star Jamie Foxx.
However, the celebrity duo always made a concerted effort to keep their relationship low-key, before they ended their romance in August 2019.
A source previously said about their dynamic: "Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way.
"They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.