Katie Price faces three months in a wheelchair

Katie Price has been warned she faces spending three months in a wheelchair.
The 43-year-old former glamour model - who has five children from previous relationships - is still in "constant pain" after breaking both her feet jumping off a wall while on holiday in Turkey in 2020, so she's set to undergo another operation, with doctors telling her she needs to take her recovery "really seriously".
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Katie's feet mean she's in constant pain - they haven't healed properly and doctors have told her she's facing another operation.
"This time she'll have to take her recovering really seriously - staying off her feet for three months, using a wheelchair, not wearing high heels."
Katie told fans earlier this week she had had a "life changing" appointment with her doctors and was hopeful they would finally be able to help with her pain.
She shared a photo of her feet and wrote: "Today's the day after months of investigations and pain.
"Let's hope my life changes again to make my every day life and future easier.
"More freedom and going back to things I haven't been able to do."
Katie previously explained she was "lucky" to be alive following her freak accident, which happened when she misjudged the distance beyond the wall.
She said: "They're smashed, broken and it's bad, really bad,
"It's bad, life changing injuries I've done, so they're just going to do their best.
"We were just all mucking about.
"It was just a small wall which had flowers on top and I thought it was the same height the other side — but it was a 25ft drop.
"I landed on my feet and it was like cement. I tried to get up and I couldn’t. Then this pain just hit my legs and I’m screaming, ‘My legs! My legs!’
“The doctors said I’m lucky I’m not dead."
