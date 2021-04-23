Katie Price films cosmetic surgery documentary

Katie Price is filming a new documentary about cosmetic surgery.
The 42-year-old television personality will open up about her experiences with going under the knife for the upcoming short film, which will feature on the Channel 4 show ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ next week.
An insider told The Sun: "Katie is known for having cosmetic surgery and she'll be an open book for the documentary.
"She is keen to speak out on every little detail, including the ops that went wrong, and the ones that she thought were successful.
"Katie will be talking to surgeons and other people who have had cosmetic surgery too - as well as discussing body image and how social media like Instagram has made people's self-confidence worse.
“Katie will also reflect on why she chose to get surgery in the first place - way back in the '90s!
"She filmed the scenes this week and the doc will air during ‘Steph's Packed Lunch’ next week."
The ‘My Crazy Life’ star first went under the knife in 1998 and has had 12 breast augmentation surgeries in total.
In 2015, she removed all traces of implants and returned to her natural bust size for the first time in 16 years.
Meanwhile, Katie previously vowed never to have facial surgery again following an operation to fix a botched face lift.
Speaking in 2018, she said: “Choosing the right place to do the right procedure is vital. Maybe, with hindsight, I should have thought twice before jumping in. I wasn’t happy with the outcome last time and didn’t like the way I looked.
“This is the last time I will have surgery on my face.”
