Katie Price has COVID-19 vaccine

Katie Price has had her COVID-19 vaccine.
The 42-year-old star got her first dose of the vaccine amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she shared a video to her Instagram account getting the quick procedure done.
In the clip, she can be heard saying: "I did it, thank you so much."
Meanwhile, Katie previously admitted she is "so pleased" after having her twelfth set of breast implants.
She said: "I'm so pleased ... I had it done at the BeClinic - that's the same place I had my face done. I had my boobs done in Turkey and they looked deformed, they were absolutely awful. That's the first time I've gone to a different surgeon. I had to go back to Frank with my head down, ashamed that I'd been to another clinic. His first words were, 'What the f*** have they done?' He had to correct them for me."
Katie can't get over how much "better" her chest is this time around.
She added: "I did it when I came out of the Priory - they're just so much better. I didn't get an infection or anything. I'm so pleased and I'd recommend anyone to go to him. I've had several surgeries with him."
Katie previously revealed she wants to be buried with her breast implants.
Asked what she would take with her to the after life, she joked: "My silicones! In years to come when I'm dug up, they will see that my silicones are the only thing that haven't rotted away!"
Katie had her first boob job when she was just 20 and seven years later, she went under the knife again to have her 32F assets further enhanced, as well as undergoing a nose job.
But in 2008, she had a reduction to go down to a 32C and has had surgery multiple times since then - having a staggering 11 procedures in just one year.
