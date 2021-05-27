Katie Price shares birthday tribute to son Harvey

Katie Price has praised her eldest son as her "absolute world".
The former glamour model shared a touching video montage of 19-year-old Harvey throughout his childhood to mark his birthday on Thursday (27.05.21) and credited the teenager - who has Prader–Willi syndrome, Septo-optic dysplasia and is also on the autistic spectrum - for always keeping her going when times get tough.
She wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to my absolute world Harvey on his 19th birthday no matter what situation I’ve been in he has been there for me and kept me going , we are a team I love you so much Harvey [five heart emojis] (sic)"
Harvey replied to his mother's post with a string of heart emojis in his favourite colour, green.
The 42-year-old star previously credited her children - Harvey, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, seven, and Bunny, six - for giving her a reason to continue living when she hit rock bottom last year.
She shared: "I can’t imagine not being a mum - it’s what I live for. My kids basically saved my life to be honest. I wouldn't be here if it weren’t for them.
"I wanted to commit suicide last year but the reason I didn’t, every time I’d get close I’d think of my kids faces, that’s what stopped me.
"I used to think of their faces going ‘no mum’ and I would picture them crying if I was no longer around for them.
"If I didn’t have my kids I wouldn’t be here."
Katie - who is engaged to Carl Woods - admitted she'd be particularly concerned for Harvey and is worried how he would cope without her.
She said: "Harvey wouldn’t know what to do without me - it would be my worst nightmare."
