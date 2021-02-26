Katie Price's son 'excited' to move out

Katie Price's eldest son is "excited" to be leaving home.
18-year-old Harvey Price - who has Prader–Willi syndrome, Septo-optic dysplasia and is also on the autistic spectrum - is returning to a residential school, where he'll be housed in a special "transitional room" ahead of making the move to a specialist college.
In a new YouTube video, Katie and her family were enjoying a pizza to celebrate her boyfriend Carl Woods' birthday when Harvey exclaimed: "I'm excited."
His mother asked him: "Are you excited to go back to residential?
"Do you know what they're doing when you go back? They're giving you a new bedroom, I think it's called a 'transitional room' for when you're ready to go to college.
"What do you think?"
Harvey's 13-year-old half-sister Princess added: "And you can take the frog I got you for Christmas".
Harvey replied: "Yeah, Princess and mummy, I'm excited."
It seems the teenager is returning to his residential school as it was recently revealed Katie is continuing her search to find him a suitable college as although she had applied for him to attend National Star College in Cheltenham, she is concerned it is too far away for her from her Sussex home to get to quickly in an emergency, and may also struggle to get government funding to cover the £350,000 cost the college requires annually to house Harvey and ensure his complex needs are met.
Katie's friend, autism campaigner Anna Kennedy, said: "She wants to see a few more just to make sure it's the right place for him because this particular one is three hours drive, so it's quite a trek.
"She hadn't even thought about that. She said 'I'll be there, I'll be able to help him', but I said, 'if Harvey's three hours away from you he could already be in the unit by the time you get there.'
"She wants to go and physically see a college... but obviously we can't go anywhere at the minute. She wants to know if there are any more colleges I can think of, but I think I've exhausted all the possibilities now.
"I said to her 'you have to keep her options open' because they could say 'we're not going to fund this placement for Harvey' with the cuts and everything going on in local authorities."
