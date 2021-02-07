Katie Price's son Harvey back at home after hospital dash

Katie Price's son Harvey is back at home after a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The 42-year-old star has revealed her 18-year-old son - who has Prader–Willi syndrome, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and is also on the autistic spectrum - is "home safe and well" after he was rushed to hospital after a bad reaction to the vaccine, which he was given on Friday.
Taking to her Instagram story, she shared of her eldest son: "Harvey is all good. Thank you for all your kind messages and best wishes for Harve. He is home, safe and well."
And Katie insists it hasn't put her off getting her own vaccine when the time comes.
Explaining what happened, she told her followers: "So because of Harvey's complex needs and the complex medication that he's on he had his COVID [vaccine], the Oxford one, and had just a reaction. The reaction was a really, really high temperature, 39.9 [degrees]. And obviously with Harvey, I have to keep a really keen eye and I couldn't get his temperature down. So I phoned Great Ormond Street and they told me to go to the nearest A&E - that's what we did. Did all your bloods, did an X-ray, blood, ECG, everything.
"Everything was fine, said it was just a reaction from COVID but today, he's absolutely on form, aren't you? And the doctors and nurses were fantastic so I can't wait to still have my COVID injection and I still recommend everyone else have it and Harvey is safe and well."
Meanwhile, it was previously revealed Katie was feeling "very worried" amid the health scare.
A source said: "Katie’s in bits. Harvey only had the jab on Friday but now doctors who know Harvey well are telling her he’s had a bad reaction to it. She’s very worried."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.