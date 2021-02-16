Katie Price's son Harvey loves her horses

Katie Price's son Harvey is obsessed with his family's pet horses.
The TV star's 18-year-old son - who lives with septo-optic dysplasia, which causes blindness and growth hormone deficiency, Prader-Willi syndrome, ADHD and autism - loves to spend time with the various animals that his mother Katie has, but his favourite two are the horses Bobby and Wallace.
Speaking together in a Q&A session on live conversation app Stereo, Harvey was asked what pets he had and the teenager answered by saying that "Bobby and Wallace" were his most cherished pets.
The 42-year-old former glamour model then asked her son: "What’s your favourite horse of Mummy’s? And what does Wallace do when Mummy walks away from the stable door? What does Mummy say?"
To which Harvey replied: "Stand still Wallace!"
The one-time Playboy pin-up then revealed that Harvey loves her boyfriend Carl Woods' pet dog Sid, who he rescued from Romania, and her grey French Bulldog Precious, who was a six-month anniversary gift from Carl.
She said: "Then we have got Precious, the little dog. What’s Carl’s dog called? What does Sid do to you every time he sees you?"
Harvey sweetly answered: "Sid goes woof!"
Katie was recently rocked by a petition that was set-up started calling for a ban on her owning animals, after the death of three of her dogs.
The petition was launched on Change.org after the death of her bulldog in July with the mutt sadly passing away just three weeks after she brought the puppy as gift for her 13-year-old daughter Princess and it currently has over 14,000 signatures.
A statement on the site reads: "A puppy has died in the last 24 hours in Katie Price's care, she bought this puppy for her 13 year old child 3 weeks ago. In the last 5 years more animals have died from lack of care. Horses, dogs, cats, lizards, hedgehogs. This isn't a single family tragedy. It's a common thing in Katie Price's home.
"Two dogs have been ran over. Puppies were found dead drowning in a neglected swimming pool. A horse was run over on a motorway. Animals just go missing in her home never to be seen again. Her guard dog broke into her neighbours garden and killed their chickens. A dog trained to attack people also ripped her cat apart."
A spokesperson for Katie - who has three other children, 15-year-old Junior, Jett, seven and six-year-old Bunny - responded by saying: "Katie is aware of this petition. It comes as a devastating blow as it is wholly biased, based on hearsay not actual fact. Katie loves her animals to say otherwise is incorrect, unjust and unkind, it couldn't be further from the truth."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.