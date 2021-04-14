Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr open up on 'close' relationship

Katy Perry has opened up on her "modern family" with Orlando Bloom and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
The 36-year-old singer joined the 37-year-old model - who was married to Orlando from 2010 to 2013 and has 10-year-old son Flynn with the actor - to discuss motherhood and their lives.
Appearing on Instagram Live to promote Miranda's KORA Organics skincare line's new moisturizer, Katy said: "In our modern family, she’s probably the most health conscious of everyone.
“One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack."
Miranda also has sons Hart, three, and Myles, 18 months, with husband Evan Spiegel, while Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter Daisy into the world seven months ago.
Later in their conversation, Miranda said: "The kids are my number one love. It's just the best thing in the world, being a mom."
The 'Roar' hitmaker agreed, adding: "It’s the best job. It’s the most fulfilling.
“There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like ‘Bam.' ”
Katy described the love from children as "unconditional" rather than needing validation from career success as she has in the past.
She explained: "The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn't based on what you have, what you don't have, what career, what product and that's definitely made me feel so full to know that there's this unwavering and unconditional love.
"I'm so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that because I didn't want to miss out on that opportunity…It's been the best thing."
In the past, Miranda has been open about the love she has for her ex and his partner.
She previously said: "I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing. "I'm just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other."
