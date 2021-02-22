Katy Perry had 'crazy' dream of having twins

Katy Perry used to want twins.
The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker now thinks she was "crazy" to have wanted two babies at the same time after becoming a mother to her daughter Daisy - who she has with fiance Orlando Bloom - last August.
Katy made the revelation after teenage siblings Liahona and Ammon - who were born "exactly one year apart" auditioned on 'American Idol' on Sunday's (21.02.21) episode.
Judge Luke Bryan joked about their mom: "That means a lot of recovery [time](sic)”
Fellow panelist Katy laughed and said: "No! No recovery!
"I used to wish for twins, and then I finally had a child, and I go, [that's] crazy."
And the 36-year-old singer looked horrified when the hopefuls revealed they were the eldest in a family of eight children.
The 'Never Worn White' singer recently admitted having a baby was the "best decision" she'd ever made, and though she initially didn't want to hear about Orlando's past experiences when his and ex-wife Miranda Kerr's son Flynn was a baby, she soon realised how helpful it was that he'd been through babyhood before.
She said: "It's the best decision I've ever made in my entire life. I have family and support, and I've got an incredible fiancé who has done this before - he has a 10-year-old son.
"As much as I was a little bit like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' they actually helped. They're like, 'Oh, you've had a run at this. You know how to do this.'"
Ultimately, Katy thinks Orlando has been an “amazing” father to both Daisy and Flynn, and the couple are “so in love” and she couldn't be happier.
She gushed: "He's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and we're so grateful."
