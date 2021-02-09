Katy Perry's daughter thrives in routine'

Katy Perry has claimed her daughter's star sign means she "thrives on routine".
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker believes little Daisy - who was born last August - already shows tendencies typically associated with those born under Virgo and is at her happiest when the 36-year-old pop star and her fiance Orlando Bloom stick to a regular schedule.
Appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', she said: "Yeah, of course there's a routine. My daughter is a Virgo and she thrives in routine."
Katy went back to work as a just on 'American Idol' just a few weeks after Daisy was born and she admitted she wasn't prepared for how "intense" it would be.
She said: "I did start filming 'American Idol' season four after I'd given birth, five weeks later. And I didn't plan that. But it was like, 'Oh, my God!'
"It was so intense, you know? Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding, like... holy c***! 'This is what women do? Oh my God!' "
Katy has previously admitted motherhood has made her "value" every moment a whole lot more.
She added: "I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it's like, 'Whoa.' You see time in human form and it's like …
"Now she's got chunky cheeks. In a way, it's really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else ... She'll always be the No. 1 most important thing ever, naturally. But I love being a working mom. I don't think there's anything negative about it. It's like, 'Wow, you can do that and that?' All right! That's a woman, you know?"
She shared: "I think that you realise that when you become a mother ... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom. So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world. I highly recommend it when you're ready."
