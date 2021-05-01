Kaya Scodelario blasts 'abusive' auditions

Kaya Scodelario has hit out at "abusive" people in the acting industry.
The 29-year-old actress revealed she has had nightmare auditions where she has been asked to strip naked by directors and she praised the women who have come forward with their own stories about abuse in Hollywood.
She tweeted: "I had a audition for a job a few years ago. It said ‘she just needs to come in. Take her clothes off and that’s all’. I was terrified. Luckily I have an agent who swiftly said there was no way that was going to happen. This was a big movie. A big director. A big ‘opportunity’.
"MANY MANY young actors do not have the safely net of a caring agent to protect them. They will assume that it is normal for an actresses worth to be measured by the body they have. By the amount of skin they are willing to show. We have been conditioned to believe this.
"Different casting, between me and another actress.Both worked very hard to impress this notoriously difficult director. auditioned multiple times. He emailed our agents ‘whoever agrees to go nude 1st gets the job’ The movie had no nudity in it. He just wanted 2 see who’d say yes.
"You know what’s f*****? I’m going to wake up in the morning with anxiety about tweeting. Despite the fact that I haven’t named names. I’m still going to feel scared. The women who come forward openly are so brave. I am in awe of you all. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you (sic)."
Kaya later added that she is working privately to report those people referenced in her tweets.
She said: "Thank you for all your messages of support. Please know that I am taking steps to ensure the people I referenced in my tweets are held accountable. I choose to do that privately and through the correct industry channels.
"I can’t stress enough how important it is to have representation that safeguards you. How important it is to have women at every level of the industry - to prevent the current system that enables people to feel as though they can say/do/behave in abusive ways without consequences."
