Ke Huy Quan honoured his mum by reverting to birth name

Ke Huy Quan reverted to his birth name when he returned to acting as a tribute to his mum.

The former child star was previously known in Hollywood as Jonathan Ke Quan after adopting an Americanised moniker in a bid to land more parts but he decided to ditch his stage name when he returned to the spotlight after a 20-year break to star in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' which won him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar at the Academy Awards on Sunday night (13.03.23).

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.