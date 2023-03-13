Ke Huy Quan wanted classic look for first Oscars

Ke Huy Quan wanted to go “ultra classic” with his first Oscars look.

The ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ actor walked the champagne carpet on Sunday (12.03.23) in a black single-breasted tuxedo by Georgio Armani teamed with black patent-leather shoes by the same designer, a white tuxedo shirt and a classic bow tie and though he’s shown off some quirky outfits during awards season, his stylist explained he wanted things to be “timeless” at the Academy Awards because it’s the first time he’s been to the ceremony.

