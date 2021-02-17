Kehlani would love to date herself.
The 25-year-old singer embraces both her feminine and masculine sides as she dons both a red-and-black patterned off-the-shoulder dress with a high slit to showcase her legs and a red velvet tuxedo and a white shirt for the cover of Playboy magazine, and admits she would love to date herself.
Sharing the cover on her Instagram, she wrote: "I always wanted to date me."
Kehlani has always been open about her fluid sexuality and feels more masculine or feminine based on what tasks she is doing.
She told Playboy magazine: "I feel more masculine when I am in my stillness and I’m grounded in a quiet, contemplative mode. I feel most feminine when I’m being the mother of my house.
"I also feel my femininity when I take time for self-care — when I take really beautiful baths where I throw some flowers in and I do a hair mask and take time oiling my body in the mirror and saying how beautiful I feel."
However, she tries not to fall into the gender norms but often finds her femininity brings out a softer side of her.
She added: "My femininity makes me feel soft and gentle and tender and careful in a different way than my masculinity makes me feel. I’m trying not to let it fall into the gender norms of feminine and masculine, but for me it does a tiny bit. But I also am very fluid in both of those settings."
It comes after the 'Goodlife' hitmaker previously revealed she has had a string of non-famous girlfriends but no one seemed to notice.
She said: "People failed to realise that you can't name an article where I myself said, 'I am just the gayest girl there is, make me the gay queen of all the gays.'
"I've had girlfriends in front of people's faces, right under their noses, and they weren't famous and so nobody cared to make it public. So they automatically assume that I must like men more than women."
