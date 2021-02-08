Keith Urban, Drake and more praise The Weeknd's Super Bowl show

Keith Urban, Drake, and Sophie Turner were among the stars to heap praise on The Weeknd following his Super Bowl halftime show.
The 30-year-old star - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - shunned special guests for performance midway through the showpiece NFL final between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Florida on Sunday (07.02.21), but his hit-filled set was still a huge hit with his famous fans.
Country singer Keith tweeted: "DAAAAAAAAAAAAMN @theweeknd !!! loooooved the entire field being THE STAGE ! (sic)"
Drake took to Instagram to describe the show as a "big moment for the city", while Sophie also used the platform to share her excitement.
The former 'Game of Thrones' star posted: "@TheWeeknd rocks my world thank u (sic)"
Timothee Chalamet shared a clip of the performance and could be heard shouting "Legend! Legend! over it.
And music legend Dionne Warwick was impressed by the staging of the show.
She tweeted: "Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl (sic)"
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter took to Instagram to thank the 'Starboy' singer for his show.
He wrote: "Thank you @theweeknd for giving us a halftime performance that the world needed. LOVED IT!!”
Both Olivia Munn and Vanessa Carlton admitted the eight-track performance had made them excited for the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
Olivia tweeted: "This #SuperBowl halftime show makes me excited to go to concerts again. #TheWeeknd(sic)"
And Vanessa posted: "This is an amazing half time show and I need to go to a club and cry dance to The Weeknd every Tuesday night for the entirety of 2022. I mean that was brilliant!”
However, not everyone was impressed by the spectacle.
Maria Shriver complained: "I can’t hear the @theweeknd either and my volume is up #PepsiHalftime (sic)"
Dancer Alan Bersten asked on Twitter: "Is this shot on a GoPro?"
