Kelly Brook: My wedding was like something out of a sitcom

Kelly Brook says her wedding day was like "something out of a sitcom" because of how much it rained.

The 43-year-old model tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in July 2022 in a ceremony in Arpino, Italy but revealed that she is left "haunted" by the state of the day when she and her guests were hurried into a tower to stay dry.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.