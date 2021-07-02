Kelly Clarkson asks to be declared legally single

Kelly Clarkson has asked a judge to declare her legally single in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
The ‘Piece By Piece’ hitmaker split from Brandon – with whom she has children, River, six, and Remington, four – last year after seven years of marriage, and although their divorce proceedings are still ongoing, Kelly has requested a judge declare them both single in the eyes of the law.
According to TMZ, Kelly’s lawyer Laura Wasser filed documents on Friday (02.07.21) which would make Kelly and Brandon legally divorced, but would leave legal issues such as child custody and finances to be agreed at a later date.
Meanwhile, Kelly recently said she "can't even imagine" getting married again, because the pain of her current split is still too fresh.
Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow – who is now married to Brad Falchuk after previously tying the knot with Chris Martin – she said: "You've been married for two years.
"Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again. So that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability - that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?"
The 'Breakaway' singer she is enjoying being single at the moment and having the time and space to get to know herself again.
She replied: "I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me. I'm actually not looking for it."
And though she currently can't imagine wanting to marry again, Kelly admitted Gwyneth's own personal life gave her hope.
She said: "It's also a beautiful thing for a lot of people like me that are going through divorce that do want that in the future, to know that it can and will probably happen for you."
